Donald Trump Lashes Out At Mitch McConnell. Here's What He Said

Former President Donald J. Trump has his favorite topics, and one of his greatest hits seems to be bashing Mitch McConnell. As reporter Eli Yokley shared on Twitter, Trump posted a brutal letter on the Save America PAC's website in February, in which he issued a scathing review of the senator's response to the 2020 election results. Trump wrote, "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again."

In August, the former president called McConnell "the most overrated man in politics," per the Daily Mail. Trump lashed out at the Senate Minority Leader, claiming, "He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they'll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country."

The Kentucky senator isn't a big fan of Trump, either. Business Insider reported that, in Bob Woodward's book "Peril," McConnell said Trump created "Maalox moments" more than four years, admitting that the former commander-in-chief created stress-induced heartburn for him and countless other Republicans. At an October 9 rally in Iowa, however, Trump lashed out at McConnell once again. What did he have to say this time?