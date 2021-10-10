Donald Trump Lashes Out At Mitch McConnell. Here's What He Said
Former President Donald J. Trump has his favorite topics, and one of his greatest hits seems to be bashing Mitch McConnell. As reporter Eli Yokley shared on Twitter, Trump posted a brutal letter on the Save America PAC's website in February, in which he issued a scathing review of the senator's response to the 2020 election results. Trump wrote, "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again."
In August, the former president called McConnell "the most overrated man in politics," per the Daily Mail. Trump lashed out at the Senate Minority Leader, claiming, "He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they'll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country."
The Kentucky senator isn't a big fan of Trump, either. Business Insider reported that, in Bob Woodward's book "Peril," McConnell said Trump created "Maalox moments" more than four years, admitting that the former commander-in-chief created stress-induced heartburn for him and countless other Republicans. At an October 9 rally in Iowa, however, Trump lashed out at McConnell once again. What did he have to say this time?
Donald Trump slammed Mitch McConnell for 'not having courage'
Donald Trump slammed Mitch McConnell at an Iowa rally on October 9 because he claims the Kentucky senator did not "have the courage" to challenge the 2020 election results. Yahoo! reported on the former president's latest rant, as Trump criticized the GOP leader, saying there was "plenty of material to challenge that election." According to the outlet, Trump said McConnell was "only a leader because he raises a lot of money and he gives it to senators, that's the only thing he's got."
Even though McConnell said plans to support Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, the former president is angry at him for admitting President Joe Biden won the election. Yahoo! reported that, in addition to bashing McConnell, Trump's Iowa speech contained many "widely disproved claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent." Business Insider added, "Despite Trump's continuous claims, the Department of Justice has said it found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election." Business Insider also revealed Trump is trying to get McConnell kicked out of his GOP leadership role. How Trump will do so remains to be seen.