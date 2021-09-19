What Did Mitch McConnell Really Think About Donald Trump's 2020 Loss?

Former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell aren't best buddies. Trump has slammed the Kentucky Republican Senator over the years, but newly reported comments made by the Republican leader about the 2020 election are raising eyebrows. Business Insider got an early copy of "Peril," the new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which included new information about McConnell's true feelings on Trump's 2020 general election loss.

No one could blame McConnell for not feeling a lot of love for the former president. In February 2021, Trump called the Republican Party leader a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," per Forbes. In April 2021, sources told Fox News that Trump called McConnell a "dumb son of a b***h" at a major Republican National Committee gathering at Mar-A-Lago. After voting not to impeach Trump for events surrounding the January 6 insurrection, McConnell said that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the attack, per Forbes.

To find out what McConnell really thinks about Trump's 2020 loss, and more juicy tidbits from "Peril," keep reading.