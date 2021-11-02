Which Famous Celebrity Couple Did Donald Trump Just Party With?

There's no denying that Donald Trump has been one of the most controversial presidents in the history of the U.S., with his polarizing views having many a famous face choose to distance themselves from the businessman. But while there are plenty of celebrities who have made their disapproval of the former president public knowledge, there are a few who have stood by the former "Celebrity Apprentice" star.

One famous couple Trump would probably get along pretty well with country star Jason Aldean and his wife, former "American Idol" contestant Brittany Aldean, as the latter in particular has been pretty vocal in her support for the Republican. Brittany shared several photos of herself and her children wearing anti Joe Biden shirts to Instagram in September, a few months after she posted a video to Instagram Stories wearing a Trump shirt alongside the caption "... STILL MY PRESIDENT" (via Fox News).

But while famous supporters of the businessman may be a little few and far between (Trump has infamously struggled to find music to play at his rallies), he actually spent what looked like a pretty spooktacular Halloween with a famous power couple.