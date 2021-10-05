Donald Trump Just Lost This Huge Honor
Looks like 2021 really is shaping up to be rough year for former president Donald Trump. As if losing the 2020 presidential election wasn't enough, it appears Trump is now losing his fiercely clenched grip in other areas of his life, including his sizable bank account and reputation for being one of America's wealthiest people — a title he clearly takes great pleasure in.
"I'm the most successful person ever to run for the presidency by far," he once emphatically declared in an interview with Des Moines Register. "Nobody's ever been more successful than me. I'm the most successful person to run. Ross Perot isn't successful like me. [Mitt] Romney — I have a Gucci store worth more than Romney," he continued.
Alas, what goes up, must come down, right? In that vein, as recently revealed by Forbes, Trump has just lost out on this distinction for the first time in a quarter of a century.
Donald Trump is no longer on the Forbes 400 list
Donald Trump is now losing his place among the richest people in America. Cue the tiny violins.
As reported by Forbes, the real estate mogul turned president has now fallen off of the highly coveted Forbes' 400 Richest Americans list for the first time in 25 years. In fact, he is $400 million shy of landing on the list. As the outlet notes, the former president's lofty net worth took a massive hit following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic... to the tune of $600 million large. Yikes.
Though Trump's fortune now appears stable, as he is just as wealthy as he was a year ago with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, Forbes argued that if Trump had divested his real estate assets — in an effort minimize any conflicts of interest — he would have actually made money. Alas, hindsight is always 20/20. (And of course, there is the tax fraud case against Trump, in which The New York Times notes that "long-concealed records show Trump's chronic losses and years of tax avoidance.")
As you may recall, a mere nine days before moving into the White House, Trump famously boasted during a press conference about his ability to run the country and his businesses simultaneously. "I could actually run my business and run government at the same time," he declared, per Reuters. "I don't like the way that looks, but I would be able to do that if I wanted to." Our guess is that he's not too happy with the way the Forbes' 400 list looks right now either.