Donald Trump Just Lost This Huge Honor

Donald Trump is now losing his place among the richest people in America. Cue the tiny violins.

As reported by Forbes, the real estate mogul turned president has now fallen off of the highly coveted Forbes' 400 Richest Americans list for the first time in 25 years. In fact, he is $400 million shy of landing on the list. As the outlet notes, the former president's lofty net worth took a massive hit following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic... to the tune of $600 million large. Yikes.

Though Trump's fortune now appears stable, as he is just as wealthy as he was a year ago with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, Forbes argued that if Trump had divested his real estate assets — in an effort minimize any conflicts of interest — he would have actually made money. Alas, hindsight is always 20/20. (And of course, there is the tax fraud case against Trump, in which The New York Times notes that "long-concealed records show Trump's chronic losses and years of tax avoidance.")

As you may recall, a mere nine days before moving into the White House, Trump famously boasted during a press conference about his ability to run the country and his businesses simultaneously. "I could actually run my business and run government at the same time," he declared, per Reuters. "I don't like the way that looks, but I would be able to do that if I wanted to." Our guess is that he's not too happy with the way the Forbes' 400 list looks right now either.