Inside Meghan King And Cuffe Owens' Wedding

It seems like just last week (literally!), we found out that "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King has a new boyfriend, and it is President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Owens. And on October 11, King announced to Brides that she and Owens secretly married. Talk about a whirlwind romance! It is not quite clear when these two first started dating, but King revealed their romance commenced at breakneck speed. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," she told Brides, revealing that Owens immediately flew out to meet her and that the next week they were "planning our future together." On September 25, she definitely had the town talking after posting a photo of her and Owens on Instagram.

According to All California Attorneys, Owens is a lawyer working under law firm Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP. As for how he's related to the president, Owens' mother is actually Biden's sister! According to Us Weekly, Valerie Biden Owens was even Biden's close adviser and campaign manager.

King is officially a part of the American political royal family, and we have some juicy and sweet deets about her and Owen's whirlwind wedding.