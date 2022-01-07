Andrew Garfield Confirms What We Suspected About His Future As Spider-Man
Actor Andrew Garfield had an incredibly big year career-wise in 2021. Between portraying playwright Jonathan Larson in Netflix's "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" and making a cameo appearance as his version of Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Garfield appears to be a strong contender for several awards — including one for the Golden Globes. Although Garfield was secretive about his part in the latest "Spider-Man" movie — "Listen, I'm not in the film," Garfield told the "Today" show in November 2021 — many had wondered if he was telling the truth. And clearly, he was playing coy.
Once the movie premiered, fans were eagerly surprised to see both his 2012 character from "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies, as well as Tobey Maguire's take on Spider-Man, enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Alongside Tom Holland's own Peter Parker/Spider-Man, that is.) Now that the movie has been out for a few weeks, giving many ample time to avoid any spoilers, Garfield is now speaking out about what his future as Spider-Man looks like — or if he'll even return for another round.
Andrew Garfield is open to returning as Spider-Man
During a new interview with Variety, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor Andrew Garfield opens up for the first time about his reprisal as the superhero, after he appeared as one iteration in the 2012 and 2014 "Amazing Spider-Man" movies. Although other Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland completed full trilogy versions as the character, Garfield's was cut short, which made his return in the Marvel series all the more special. He also reveals his thoughts on returning for another film in the franchise. "I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right," Garfield said.
"I'm just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing," he elaborated. "It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland's] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it," he also explained in the interview.
Fans could also feel Garfield's enthusiasm to film as the character, as one pointed out in a Twitter clip from the movie, he was the only one audibly cheering in a certain scene.