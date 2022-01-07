Mike Pompeo Reveals His Weight-Loss Journey Hasn't Been All Positive

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been making headlines, but not for political reasons. Along with Republican Ron DeSantis, the former Trump insider is a possible presidential candidate. But Pompeo has been the topic of television and social media chatter because of his appearance after a 90-pound weight loss!

The former member of the Trump White House team talked to New York Post about his dramatic weight loss, which he started after he found he weighed almost 300 pounds in June 2021. Pompeo said, "I started exercising, not every day, but nearly every day, and eating right and the weight just started to come off." The 58-year-old former U.S. Secretary of State bought some weights and an elliptical machine for his basement. "I tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer; there was no dietician."

Pompeo revealed that losing weight has been a lifetime struggle for him. He told the Post that keeping weight off became more challenging after being elected as a Kansas congressman about 10 years ago, along with an injury. Pompeo told the outlet, "I put on almost a hundred pounds over the course of 10, 11 years — years that coincided with my foot injury — so I told myself that was the reason I gained so much weight." But despite his healthy change, some have not been kind about Pompeo's major weight loss.