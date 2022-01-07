Lindsey Vonn Gets Raw About What Went Wrong In Her Past Relationships

Lindsey Vonn may have been in a lot of failed relationships, but the World Champion skier has found a silver lining in her mistakes. In an exclusive excerpt released to People on January 7 from her memoir, "Rise," Vonn admitted not feeling like herself in relationships. "I didn't like who I became," she explained. "I had a tendency to recede, conforming to my partner's needs and preferences in an attempt to please them ... I wanted someone to love me, to make up for the ways I didn't yet love myself."

After that realization, Vonn said that she's found happiness in being single and is enjoying her life. "It's nice to be comfortable enough with life and yourself to be alone and happy with it. I feel lucky," she added. Besides focusing on her single status, Vonn has also been exploring different methods to help with her depression, telling the outlet she's "doing all those things that help" her "stay positive, like journaling, being with friends and working out."

Vonn isn't alone in self-reflection — her ex, Tiger Woods, opened up in November 2021 about his new normal following his car accident. "I'm just happy to be able to go out there and watch Charlie [his son] play, or go in the backyard and have an hour or two by myself with no one talking, no music, no nothing," he told Golf Digest. "I just hear the birds chirping. That part I've sorely missed."