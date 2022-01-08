The Real Reason Andy Samberg Won't Join TikTok
Comedian Andy Samberg rose to prominence in the late 2000s for appearing as a cast member on the sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live." However, like others on the show who came before him, Samberg was also well-versed in the rise of internet culture, particularly YouTube. With fellow comedians Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, they formed the trio The Lonely Island and released original music and digital shorts for the show.
"The beauty of all the recording technology and non-linear editing is that we've gotten just good enough at cheating it all to make it sound like we know what we're doing. We always get it to a place where we're like, That doesn't suck," Samberg told GQ in 2016.
Although Samberg left the show in 2012, he has tried to keep up with the changing culture of comedy. However, the viral star and creator of "SNL: Digital Shorts" recently opened up about the reasons he won't join the newest social media craze, TikTok.
Andy Samberg feels too old for TikTok
During a recent interview with People, ahead of the release ofhis animated movie "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania," comedian Andy Samberg opened up about why he hasn't joined TikTok, the popular social media app known for short viral clips. For those who remember, Samberg got his start on "Saturday Night Live" in a similar way, during the early days of YouTube. However, as he explains, he feels too old to join the new wave.
"Like most people, I have very mixed emotions about social media in general. I find that anytime I engage with it, it ends up making me feel worse about myself. So TikTok seems really awesome, but I'm also like, 'I don't want to be the old guy at the club,'" Samberg said.
Although, Samberg does have a 4 year old daughter, so he hasn't ruled out the app completely, telling the publication he just wasn't ready yet. It just might be a little bit before he joins.