The Real Reason Andy Samberg Won't Join TikTok

Comedian Andy Samberg rose to prominence in the late 2000s for appearing as a cast member on the sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live." However, like others on the show who came before him, Samberg was also well-versed in the rise of internet culture, particularly YouTube. With fellow comedians Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, they formed the trio The Lonely Island and released original music and digital shorts for the show.

"The beauty of all the recording technology and non-linear editing is that we've gotten just good enough at cheating it all to make it sound like we know what we're doing. We always get it to a place where we're like, That doesn't suck," Samberg told GQ in 2016.

Although Samberg left the show in 2012, he has tried to keep up with the changing culture of comedy. However, the viral star and creator of "SNL: Digital Shorts" recently opened up about the reasons he won't join the newest social media craze, TikTok.