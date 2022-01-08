The Tragic Death Of Oscar-Winning Lyricist Marilyn Bergman

When we think of the films that have most deeply resonated with us, it's hard to imagine them without the music and scores behind them that accentuate and imprint the emotions they evoke. What would "Jaws" be without the nail-biting staccatos that portend the dread-wrought arrival of its titular monster, or the swelling crescendos of two reunited lovers parting for the very last time at the end of "Casablanca?" These tracks are created by some of the most unsung heroes of the entertainment industry. They're composers who, in their own way, create some of the most indelible moments of the silver screen. And among the Henry Mancinis and Danny Elfmans, there are even more hidden figures: female composers, who, by way of the patriarchy, fought even harder to make their music heard in an industry which has routinely relegated women to the wings.

Unfortunately, the world lost one of these world-makers in early January 2022 with the passing of Marilyn Bergman, who was a key figure in making the music to some of the most memorable scenes on-screen. So how did Bergman contribute to movie history?