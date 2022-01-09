RHOC's Noella Bergener Reveals Peculiar Living Situation Amid Split From Husband

On the January 5 episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Dr. Jen Armstrong questioned whether the marriage between Noella Bergener and James Bergener was legitimate. "When I first met Noella, she told me that they had a wedding, but they weren't married, or they'd been together and waiting on a divorce," Dr. Jen said while trying to make sense of the couple's situation, via Page Six. But, regardless of how the "RHOC" cast mates feel about the legitimacy of Noella's divorce, the drama between her and James is definitely real.

On that same episode, Noella revealed she'd been hoodwinked by James, who fooled her into accepting divorce papers, as they were disguised behind a bouquet of flowers that were delivered by a man who served her papers, via The Sun. In hopes of clearing the air, James posted a written statement from his attorney to Instagram on December 29, which included details of their divorce proceedings. Two days later, Noella reposted James's statement to her own Instagram page and claimed he was holding up their divorce settlement. "James and I arrived at an agreement in mediation in September. What his attorney has failed to address is that it's December 30th and he has still not signed it," the Bravo star wrote.

According to Noella, waiting for the divorce to be finalized has put her in a difficult position, which has led to a unique living situation for the "RHOC" star.