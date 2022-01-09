Penelope Cruz And Jessica Chastain Confess To Fawning Over This A-Lister

Actors Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain have both had successful careers in Hollywood spanning several years. Now, the two are co-stars in the upcoming spy film, "The 355," which garnered controversy last year after the casting was announced. Cruz, who is Spanish, plays a Colombian character in the movie, to which Chastain (the film's producer) defended her casting choice against media criticism, according to The Independent.

"I brought [Cruz] the idea that she could play a fervent agent from Brazil. She mentioned that it wouldn't be right for her to play a character from Brazil, as the majority language is Portuguese," Chastain said in a statement.

Despite the initial comments made about the film, the controversy has since diminished, letting Cruz, Chastain, and the other "The 355" co-stars have fun before it officially premieres. During a recent interview in anticipation for its release, the two actors sat down to share the fact that they still get starstruck, particularly in an encounter with this decades-long A-list actor.