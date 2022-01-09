Penelope Cruz And Jessica Chastain Confess To Fawning Over This A-Lister
Actors Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain have both had successful careers in Hollywood spanning several years. Now, the two are co-stars in the upcoming spy film, "The 355," which garnered controversy last year after the casting was announced. Cruz, who is Spanish, plays a Colombian character in the movie, to which Chastain (the film's producer) defended her casting choice against media criticism, according to The Independent.
"I brought [Cruz] the idea that she could play a fervent agent from Brazil. She mentioned that it wouldn't be right for her to play a character from Brazil, as the majority language is Portuguese," Chastain said in a statement.
Despite the initial comments made about the film, the controversy has since diminished, letting Cruz, Chastain, and the other "The 355" co-stars have fun before it officially premieres. During a recent interview in anticipation for its release, the two actors sat down to share the fact that they still get starstruck, particularly in an encounter with this decades-long A-list actor.
Penelope Cruz and Jessica Chastain got starstruck in front of Meryl Streep
"The 355" co-stars Penélope Cruz and Jessica Chastain appeared on "The Late Late Show" on January 5 to chat with host James Corden about the movie, as well as humorous behind-the-scenes moments. In particular, Cruz began discussing her affection for fellow actor Meryl Streep. "Every time I see her after that I hug her and kiss her a thousand times," she said.
Cruz's comments prompted Chastain to reveal her personal thoughts as well, telling a story about an embarrassing encounter she had after Streep approached her after a play performance — proving that A-listers still get starstruck with one another.
"She turns and looks at me, and everything starts to go crazy in my head. She walks toward me like we know each other, and then she says, 'Jessica, you were so wonderful in this play!' I didn't even know to function. I said, 'Thank you so much. It means so much to me that you came. Buh-bye,' and I walked out, like an idiot!" Chastain said.
However, as another "The 355" actor, Diane Kruger shared in a press interview with Entertainment Tonight, Streep is always welcome to join the cast if there's a film sequel.