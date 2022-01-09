How Many Dogs Does Kyle Richards Have?

You may know Kyle Richards from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fame. She's been on the show since 2010, making her the last remaining original cast member. But before her infamous time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she first rose to fame as a child actor in the 1970s. She had a recurring role in "Little House on the Prairie" as little Alicia, and would go on to star in many horror films such as "The Car," "The Watcher in the Woods," and in the 1978 "Halloween" as well as its 2021 sequel "Halloween Kills" as Lindsey Wallace, according to IMDb. Now, she's attempting to return to the acting sphere after being a reality star for 12 years and told Variety, "There will be a time where I'll say, 'It's all too much,' and then I'll pick a lane and maybe I'll be ready to have it in my rearview mirror, but right now, I'm just trying to do it all."

Aside from her on-screen fame, you may not know that Richards is a huge animal lover, especially dogs. As someone synonymous with glitz and glam, you may be surprised to hear just how many pooches she has sharing her Beverly Hills home.