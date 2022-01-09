The Tragic Death Of Johnny Carson's Brother, Dick Carson

Fans and family of Dick Carson are mourning, as news broke the director died back in December 2021.

Dick's claim to fame came from his decades working in the entertainment industry, starting with a career in radio in Nebraska, according to Variety. The celeb then moved to San Diego, switching gears into television, and working his way up the ladder until he began directing commercials and local news programming. After spending some time in Los Angeles directing children's shows, Dick moved to New York in the 1960s to direct his brother Johnny Carson's new show, "The Tonight Show." Dick finally left his brother at "The Tonight Show" seven years later to take on an ABC variety show hosted by Don Rickles, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Dick continued to add to his resume of hit shows with "Get Smart," "The Sammy Davis Jr. Show," "The Merv Griffin Show," and "Wheel of Fortune." Dick retired in 1999 with five Emmys under his belt.