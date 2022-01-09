George Lopez Opens Up About His Health After Scary Onstage Incident

When it comes to his health, George Lopez doesn't take any chances. While talking to Future of Personal Health about his kidney disease, the comedian reveaIed why the disease had progressed seemingly so rapidly for him. "I ignored the signs and went on with my life," he said. This time around, Lopez was quick to take action.

On New Year's Eve, the "Lopez Tonight" star was performing at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, per the New York Post. According to the outlet, he was approximately 30 to 45 minutes into his set when he decided to call it quits. Witnesses reported that Lopez was visibly struggling on-stage and began sweating. He asked for a glass of water and, per Entertainment Weekly, an audience member provided him with some after nobody backstage assisted him. He then apologized to the audience before walking off. An ambulance arrived shortly after the incident, but EW reports that paramedics treated Lopez on-site. The venue later announced that the show was canceled but would be rescheduled for a later date.

An eyewitness, Sabrina Alvarez, told TMZ, "You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong." Now, Lopez has made it clear what really went down on New Year's Eve.