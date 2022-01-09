George Lopez Opens Up About His Health After Scary Onstage Incident
When it comes to his health, George Lopez doesn't take any chances. While talking to Future of Personal Health about his kidney disease, the comedian reveaIed why the disease had progressed seemingly so rapidly for him. "I ignored the signs and went on with my life," he said. This time around, Lopez was quick to take action.
On New Year's Eve, the "Lopez Tonight" star was performing at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, per the New York Post. According to the outlet, he was approximately 30 to 45 minutes into his set when he decided to call it quits. Witnesses reported that Lopez was visibly struggling on-stage and began sweating. He asked for a glass of water and, per Entertainment Weekly, an audience member provided him with some after nobody backstage assisted him. He then apologized to the audience before walking off. An ambulance arrived shortly after the incident, but EW reports that paramedics treated Lopez on-site. The venue later announced that the show was canceled but would be rescheduled for a later date.
An eyewitness, Sabrina Alvarez, told TMZ, "You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong." Now, Lopez has made it clear what really went down on New Year's Eve.
George Lopez thought he was going to 'pass out'
George Lopez appeared on "The View" and revealed what happened during his comedy set in Washington on December 31, 2021. The hosts asked the 60-year-old comedian how he was doing after the incident and he happily obliged.
"I was around some people that had tested positive ... I didn't test positive," he began, via People. He then went on to explain why he was so cautious. "In April, it'll be 17 years since I had my kidney transplant from my ex-wife. I have no immunity against what is going on in the world." Lopez then dished that he "felt, you know, hot in the beginning and I was sweating. I started to kind of see flashes of like red." He added, "I thought, 'I think I'm gonna pass out.' I sat down and got right back up."
Lopez then divulged why he was "really hot." He said, "I think my temperature was 102.9. The paramedics did come and check me out. I checked out okay." He also added why he was a "little concerned." He continued, "Upper respiratory for me and dehydration is a bad thing for me." According to Entertainment Weekly, the "OMG Hi! with George Lopez Podcast" host took some time out to recover from the flu. "I'm better now," Lopez announced on "The View." Nothing gets Lopez down, not even a New Year's bout of flu.