Paris Jackson Makes Her Thoughts About Collaborating With Janet Clear

Just like her famous father, Paris Jackson has embarked on a music career.

A lot of people's introduction to Paris' music would have been when she and her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, formed a duo named The Soundflowers. As reported by XS Noize, they released their self-titled EP in June of that same year. During a chat with "Good Morning America," Paris admitted there was a time where she didn't see herself going down the musical path. "It wasn't until the last couple of years where I started calling myself a musician and embracing that feeling that I think I was born to do this," she explained, adding, "I originally started writing music for myself, just as, just to get things out, to purge. It just feels good to... share it. It feels like, not butterflies in your stomach, but in your heart." Subsequently, 2020 proved to be a busy year for Paris, as she went solo after she and Glenn split and released her first album, "wilted."

Last year, the California-born entertainer teamed up with the British band The Struts for their single "Low Key in Love" and Manchester Orchestra for "adagio." When talking to People in December, Paris admitted she has upcoming material that will showcase "a new sound." More recently, she was asked if she would ever collaborate with her legendary aunt, Janet Jackson — and her response wasn't what fans might have expected.