Inside The Death Of Convicted Killer Robert Durst

Robert Durst, a New York City real-estate heir and convicted murderer, has passed away. In the 1980s, Durst was suspected of the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, although no charges or proof were ever brought about. Decades later in 2003, Durst faced trial for the death of his Texas neighbor, Morris Black, although he was acquitted. It wasn't until 2021 when he was on trial again for murder of his friend, mob daughter Susan Berman, that Durst was actually found guilty.

Durst was also the subject of the 2015 HBO docuseries "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," where he appeared to confess to the crimes. However, according to Complex, the filmmakers allegedly edited footage to alter the order of his statements for dramatic effect. (Per the same outlet, HBO stood by the doc's creators, saying in a statement, "Andrew Jarecki is an experienced, respected and award-winning filmmaker whose film speaks for itself.")

Prior to Durst's recent death, he was just months into his murder sentence, with many family members refusing to defend him any longer.