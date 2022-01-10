How Nicki Minaj Really Reacted When She Found Out She Was Having A Son
Nicki Minaj is opening up about life as a mom — and how she really felt when she first found out she was having a baby boy!
The mother of one broke the news to her beloved Barbz back in July 2020 that she and her husband Kenneth Petty were expecting their first child. In the Instagram post, Minaj donned her signature style with a curly, yellow hairdo, ornate bikini and stilettos (of course). "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," the rapper wrote in the caption. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."
Minaj welcomed her baby boy on September 30, 2020, and although she has kept details about her birth and the baby's name under wraps, she finally shared a few photos of the bundle of joy in January of 2021. "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," wrote Minaj in the heartfelt post to her baby boy, nicknamed "Papa Bear." "Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me." The "Starships" artist went on to confess that "becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on."
Over a year after the birth of her "Papa Bear," Minaj took to Twitter to answer fan questions about motherhood, revealing how she really felt about having a boy.
Nicki Minaj revealed she and husband Kenneth Petty were 'praying for a boy'
Speaking directly to the Barbz, rapper Nicki Minaj had an unexpected answer when she was asked how she felt when she found out her first-born would be a son.
"We were really praying for a boy & when we found out," wrote the "Pound The Alarm" singer. "We were just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Now he's a cute lil KungFuPanda who also thinks he's an elf who can fly." Minaj went on to reveal her baby boy was in "the studio" with her at the time, which is a big hint that new music is on the way.
Back in July 2021, Minaj opened up about her son via Instagram Live, telling fans "he's a people person" who has a soft spot for his grandmother. The rapper then shouted out other working moms, admitting she often gets mom guilt when she leaves her "Papa Bear" for a photo shoot. "To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby or put the baby in day care, God bless you," Minaj said. "Like I know that that's not easy."