How Nicki Minaj Really Reacted When She Found Out She Was Having A Son

Nicki Minaj is opening up about life as a mom — and how she really felt when she first found out she was having a baby boy!

The mother of one broke the news to her beloved Barbz back in July 2020 that she and her husband Kenneth Petty were expecting their first child. In the Instagram post, Minaj donned her signature style with a curly, yellow hairdo, ornate bikini and stilettos (of course). "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," the rapper wrote in the caption. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj welcomed her baby boy on September 30, 2020, and although she has kept details about her birth and the baby's name under wraps, she finally shared a few photos of the bundle of joy in January of 2021. "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," wrote Minaj in the heartfelt post to her baby boy, nicknamed "Papa Bear." "Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It's meant so much to me." The "Starships" artist went on to confess that "becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on."

Over a year after the birth of her "Papa Bear," Minaj took to Twitter to answer fan questions about motherhood, revealing how she really felt about having a boy.