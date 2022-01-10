Ayesha Curry Completely Shuts Down Rumors About Her Marriage
Stephen and Ayesha Curry have been one the most stable couples in the NBA for more than a decade. The Golden State Warriors guard married his college sweetheart in July 2011, but they actually go way further back than that. Stephen and Ayesha first met at church when they were teenagers in North Carolina, but, like good Christian kids, they waited a few years to develop their relationship. "I wasn't allowed to date in high school. We always laugh that we were both focused on God," Ayesha told Parents magazine in 2016.
The two lost touch as they transitioned from high school to college students, and Ayesha eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting, according to the magazine. They reconnected when Stephen was in town for the ESPY Award and were engaged a couple of years later. A year after marrying, the Currys welcomed their first child, a daughter named Riley, as ESPN reported. They expanded their family twice over since then, adding a second daughter, Ryan, in 2015, and a son, Canon, in 2018. Though they were in their early 20s when they started their family, they never looked back. "I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her," he told Parents.
It seemed that Stephen and Ayesha would escape Hollywood's brutal rumor mill, but that changed in December 2021. And now Ayesha wants to set the record straight.
Ayesha Curry denies she is in an open marriage
Ayesha and Stephen Curry are not in an open marriage, she revealed in her responded to a commenter on Instagram. On January 10, Ayesha posted a photo to Instagram of her husband's photoshoot with GQ, which elicited an uncalled for comment about her marriage. "But yet you still want an open relationship with him smh. If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already," the comment read, according to a screenshot shared by TMZ. Ayesha could stay quiet no longer. "Don't believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you," Ayesha replied.
The rumor that she and Stephen are not exclusive surfaced in December, when a source shared an anonymous tip with the Deux Moi Instagram page, as The Jasmine Brand reported. The tip submitted to the gossip blog didn't mention Stephen and Ayesha by name, stating only that it referred to "a well-known NBA couple," but that didn't keep the internet from making the assumption and running with it. "They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they've been together for so long," the anonymous source wrote.
Ayesha and Stephen renewed their wedding vows in September 2021, according to Page Six suggesting their marriage is as strong as ever.