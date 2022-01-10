Ayesha Curry Completely Shuts Down Rumors About Her Marriage

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have been one the most stable couples in the NBA for more than a decade. The Golden State Warriors guard married his college sweetheart in July 2011, but they actually go way further back than that. Stephen and Ayesha first met at church when they were teenagers in North Carolina, but, like good Christian kids, they waited a few years to develop their relationship. "I wasn't allowed to date in high school. We always laugh that we were both focused on God," Ayesha told Parents magazine in 2016.

The two lost touch as they transitioned from high school to college students, and Ayesha eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting, according to the magazine. They reconnected when Stephen was in town for the ESPY Award and were engaged a couple of years later. A year after marrying, the Currys welcomed their first child, a daughter named Riley, as ESPN reported. They expanded their family twice over since then, adding a second daughter, Ryan, in 2015, and a son, Canon, in 2018. Though they were in their early 20s when they started their family, they never looked back. "I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her," he told Parents.

It seemed that Stephen and Ayesha would escape Hollywood's brutal rumor mill, but that changed in December 2021. And now Ayesha wants to set the record straight.