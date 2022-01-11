Courteney Cox Confirms What We Suspected All Along About That Iconic Scream Look

Courteney Cox has been a decades-long hair icon. From the actor's changing looks on "Friends", per InTouch, to her glamorous long waves on "Cougar Town," Cox represents for brunettes what "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston represents for blondes. In fact, Cox even became her longtime friend's hair model in November 2021 when Aniston released her clean haircare line, Lolavie. In an Instagram video, Cox demonstrated the benefits of the line's Perfecting Leave-In conditioner. "What does Jennifer Aniston really know about hair?" Cox cheekily joked as she applied the product to wet hair and whipped her long, luscious locks back and forth. Reemerging with perfectly toussled waves, Cox quipped, "I guess a lot!"

Obviously, Cox's naturally full head of dark tresses makes a difference, as well. With many inquiring after the exact product Cox used, such as this fan, desiring the same results, another commenter pointed out how simple a routine Cox needed to get her red carpet-ready waves. "Just placed an order. To anyone reading, there is a great holiday bundle right now: detangler, the leave in Courtney uses in this video and a wet brush!," she wrote.

However, as Cox admitted on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in January, she hasn't always been proud of her own hair. (And yes, she had one specific 'do in mind.)