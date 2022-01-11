Courteney Cox Confirms What We Suspected All Along About That Iconic Scream Look
Courteney Cox has been a decades-long hair icon. From the actor's changing looks on "Friends", per InTouch, to her glamorous long waves on "Cougar Town," Cox represents for brunettes what "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston represents for blondes. In fact, Cox even became her longtime friend's hair model in November 2021 when Aniston released her clean haircare line, Lolavie. In an Instagram video, Cox demonstrated the benefits of the line's Perfecting Leave-In conditioner. "What does Jennifer Aniston really know about hair?" Cox cheekily joked as she applied the product to wet hair and whipped her long, luscious locks back and forth. Reemerging with perfectly toussled waves, Cox quipped, "I guess a lot!"
Obviously, Cox's naturally full head of dark tresses makes a difference, as well. With many inquiring after the exact product Cox used, such as this fan, desiring the same results, another commenter pointed out how simple a routine Cox needed to get her red carpet-ready waves. "Just placed an order. To anyone reading, there is a great holiday bundle right now: detangler, the leave in Courtney uses in this video and a wet brush!," she wrote.
However, as Cox admitted on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in January, she hasn't always been proud of her own hair. (And yes, she had one specific 'do in mind.)
Courteney Cox is horrified by her bangs in Scream 3
For Courteney Cox, the baby bangs she rocked in "Scream 3" were the true horror. In a January 10 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Cox — sitting alongside "Scream" co-stars Neve Campbell and ex-husband David Arquette, the actor explained her character Gale Weathers' evolving hairstyles in the franchise. "Each 'Scream' I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much," Cox told host Drew Barrymore. Campbell, not missing a beat, immediately asked Cox, "The bangs?"
"Oh that was the worst," the TV icon responded. "That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film." Apparently, as Cox shared, the bangs were actually clip-ons! She was also unfortunately stuck with them all throughout the shoot because the crew only had "one set of bangs." Cox explained that the baby bangs' — a style already not known for its finesse — awkwardness lied in them being cut on a high part of her head on the first day. "I was like, 'Well I don't have a choice now,'" Cox reminisced.
Even Campbell and Arquette couldn't fake their enthusiasm for Cox's fresh 'do at the time. "I remember that day because we were all like, 'No they are good, really,'" Cox said, laughing while Arquette simply added, "I felt so bad for you!" Well, lest they without a single bad old hairdo cast the first stone.