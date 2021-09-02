The Truth About Jennifer Aniston's Potential Beauty Brand

Jennifer Aniston has astounded many fans by maintaining a youthful appearance over her decades in Hollywood. The actor believes that people should embrace aging, but also do their best to maintain a healthy look. "I really wish we could shift our perspective on [aging] as a negative, because it's happening to every single one of us," she told Allure in 2017. "We just need to be very good to our skin — just take very good care of it." Aniston likened skincare routines to the process of maintaining one's car.

For years, admiring fans have inquired about the "Friends" star's beauty secrets. Unfortunately for those seeking a cure-all, Aniston chalks up a portion of her good skin to plain old genetics. "I inherited good skin from my dad," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2019, while also stressing the importance of beauty upkeep. "It does have a shelf life," she added. Aniston revealed that she stuck to the same lotion that her mom used when she was growing up. "It's what my mom bought, and that's what I used on my body."

Although not a skincare product, Aniston did launch her own fragrance in 2010 called LolaVie. The Hollywood A-lister was intrigued by the offer from the group developing the scent. "[They] approached me to be involved with the process from inception to fruition," she told WWD in 2010. And now, over a decade later, it appears Aniston is ready to expand the brand into beauty products...