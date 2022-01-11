Inside Delilah Belle Hamlin's Reported Split From Eyal Booker
Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have called it quits after over two years of dating.
Back in 2019, the model and "Love Island" star sparked romance rumors at Coachella while dancing and partying together at the festival. At the time, Hamlin, the eldest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, wasn't being shy about her rumored romance with Booker — as she kept posting the two of them cozying up in different clips on her Instagram Story, per People. A month later, the two officially confirmed their romance by spending the day in Beverly Hills holding hands and sharing a kiss.
Two years later, the two seemed to be going strong — each respectively posting anniversary messages to the other on their Instagrams. "I love you forever. 2 years with you and I couldn't have asked for a better person to do it with," Hamlin wrote. Booker, also writing a sweet tribute said, "I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we've done a pretty good job so far. I'm excited to keep learning about you, learning with you, and navigating this crazy thing we call life together." But eight months after their anniversary, the two have gone their separate ways — and are definitely no longer on their own "Love Island."
Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker's relationship 'ran its course'
A source close to the ex-couple said Delilah Hamlin broke up with Eyal Booker simply because it was time to move on. "The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She's busy working and focused on her career right now," the insider told People. "She's doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on."
Another source explained after Hamlin's recent health scare, she is looking for a fresh start in the new year. In November, Hamlin opened up to fans and revealed that she had been hospitalized for an accidental overdose. The model revealed she was diagnosed with several illnesses, including Lyme disease and Epstein-Barr virus, and was on prescription medication. Hamlin claimed that she became dependent on Xanax after her doctor overprescribed the medication.
After entering a treatment facility for her health and taking a social media break, Hamlin has been focusing on her physical and mental health — and that means relationships, too. "Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she's come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking [positively] to the future," an insider told the Daily Mail. "It was important to her that 2022 could be a fresh start and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).