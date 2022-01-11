Inside Delilah Belle Hamlin's Reported Split From Eyal Booker

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have called it quits after over two years of dating.

Back in 2019, the model and "Love Island" star sparked romance rumors at Coachella while dancing and partying together at the festival. At the time, Hamlin, the eldest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, wasn't being shy about her rumored romance with Booker — as she kept posting the two of them cozying up in different clips on her Instagram Story, per People. A month later, the two officially confirmed their romance by spending the day in Beverly Hills holding hands and sharing a kiss.

Two years later, the two seemed to be going strong — each respectively posting anniversary messages to the other on their Instagrams. "I love you forever. 2 years with you and I couldn't have asked for a better person to do it with," Hamlin wrote. Booker, also writing a sweet tribute said, "I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we've done a pretty good job so far. I'm excited to keep learning about you, learning with you, and navigating this crazy thing we call life together." But eight months after their anniversary, the two have gone their separate ways — and are definitely no longer on their own "Love Island."