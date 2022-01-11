The Tragic Death Of The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis Star Dwayne Hickman

Actor Dwayne Bernard Hickman has died. He was 87 years old at the time of his death.

Per The Washington Post, Hickman died on January 9 in his Los Angeles home, the same city he was born and raised in. Hickman's death was confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll. It's reported that the actor's death was a result of complications from Parkinson's disease, a common neurodegenerative disease that affects movement and results in tremors, rigidity, and difficulty walking, per the CDC. Hickman left behind his wife of many years, Joan Roberts, and two sons, Albert and John Hickman.

Upon learning of the tragic news, many fans took to social media to pay tribute to the late thespian. "In his final appearance as Dobie Gillis, Dwayne Hickman didn't say 'good-bye' (because he hoped the reunion movie would spawn a reboot series; it didn't) This outro is especially bittersweet today," one user penned in a somber tweet along with a clip from the movie. Meanwhile, another user wrote a tweet that read, "So sad Dobie Gillis died this past Sunday he was 87, as a kid I loved that show. RIP Dwayne Hickman."