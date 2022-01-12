Nicolas Cage Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His On Set Behavior

An on-set horse gave Nicolas Cage a run for his money.

Cage sat down with fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex for The Hollywood Reporter's yearly Actor Roundtable and talked about his professional differences with one of his larger-than-life co-stars. "My horse on 'Butcher's Crossing,' named Rain Man, wanted to kill me," Cage recalled. "I was in Blackfoot Country. Rain Man kept trying to knock me off and would try to run my head into roofs, and then I'd get off and try to be nice to him, and he would headbutt me. It was not fun. I've always had good experiences with animals. I always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me." According to Cage, despite his efforts to establish a good rapport with the equine, the two never quite came around to one another — even down to the last shot."I'm so glad I got through that movie alive," he confessed. "I got on the horse and literally, again, he kept trying to throw me off. I was like, 'That's it. That was my last shot, and you had to make it almost like a stunt. You did make it a stunt. You almost killed me on my last shot in the movie.' As you can tell, I've got post-traumatic stress disorder from Rain Man."

Perhaps Cage should stick to house cats, sea creatures, and reptiles...