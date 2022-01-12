Andrew Garfield Says He Lost This Role Because He Wasn't Attractive Enough

When he was just getting started in Hollywood, Andrew Garfield was passed on for the role of Prince Caspian in the "Chronicles of Narnia" film series. During a resurfaced interview with Entertainment Tonight (via Variety) in 2017, the actor revealed that he was rejected in favor of actor Ben Barnes.

"I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' and I thought, 'This could be it, this could be it,'" Garfield said of his early struggles as an actor in Hollywood. "And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed."

At the time, Garfield sought to clarify his rejection with his agent, asking her why he wasn't chosen. Noting that his agent "broke under [his] incessant nagging," she finally told Garfield, 'It's because they don't think you're handsome enough, Andrew.' " Garfield eventually accepted his fate and conceded that "Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man," and said, "[Barnes] did a beautiful job" with the trilogy (via Variety).

Considering that Garfield has just won his first Golden Globe Award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture" for "tick, tick...BOOM!," per Buzzfeed News, it seems like he didn't need Narnia at all.