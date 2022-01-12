Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Her Goals For 2022

Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to 2022, especially since her 2021 took so many turns that even the headlines couldn't keep up. The star began 2021 engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. The celebrity couple seemed to be a match made in heaven, until calling off the engagement in April 2021. Months later, Lopez shocked pop culture junkies by rekindling an old flame and getting back together with actor Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of their 2003 film "Gigli." Affleck pulled out all the stops to get the singer to agree to a date, buying full-page ads in trades that read, "I only wish I were lucky enough to be in all your movies," according to CNN. Within one year, Lopez was rocking a 6.1-carat pink diamond on her ring finger ready to marry the "Gone Girl" star. Unfortunately for Bennifer, the engagement quickly turned sour as media hype of the Hollywood couple became too much for Affleck and Lopez to handle. By January 2004, the couple called it quits, and Lopez moved on to Marc Anthony just six months later.

Almost two decades after calling off their engagement, Bennifer found each other again. Now, as J.Lo looks ahead to 2022, the artist is making resolutions in her personal life that include a future with Affleck.