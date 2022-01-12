Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Her Goals For 2022
Jennifer Lopez is looking forward to 2022, especially since her 2021 took so many turns that even the headlines couldn't keep up. The star began 2021 engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. The celebrity couple seemed to be a match made in heaven, until calling off the engagement in April 2021. Months later, Lopez shocked pop culture junkies by rekindling an old flame and getting back together with actor Ben Affleck.
Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of their 2003 film "Gigli." Affleck pulled out all the stops to get the singer to agree to a date, buying full-page ads in trades that read, "I only wish I were lucky enough to be in all your movies," according to CNN. Within one year, Lopez was rocking a 6.1-carat pink diamond on her ring finger ready to marry the "Gone Girl" star. Unfortunately for Bennifer, the engagement quickly turned sour as media hype of the Hollywood couple became too much for Affleck and Lopez to handle. By January 2004, the couple called it quits, and Lopez moved on to Marc Anthony just six months later.
Almost two decades after calling off their engagement, Bennifer found each other again. Now, as J.Lo looks ahead to 2022, the artist is making resolutions in her personal life that include a future with Affleck.
Will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get engaged in 2022?
In a video posted to Instagram, Jennifer Lopez opened up to fans about her plans for 2022, including being a better girlfriend to Ben Affleck.
"I'm just thinking about being really mindful of what I want my life to be and knowing that my thoughts create my life and keeping those really positive so I can grow and be my best this year. Better than ever," Lopez said. "Mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally to be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be — the best daughter, sister, boss, person that I can be."
While it is no question Lopez is a boss with eight studio albums, multiple leads in movie roles (including her upcoming film "Marry Me" set to debut in 2022), per IMDb, and countless business ventures, fans may be struck by the star's pledge to be a "better partner" and what that may mean for her relationship with Affleck.
Insiders to the couple's relationship allege Bennifer is already thinking about wedding bells (again), sparking rumors an engagement might be in Lopez's 2022 goals list. "Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family," a source told Us Weekly. "They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate but immaculate." One thing is for sure, a Bennifer marriage would be all anyone could talk about.