Crystal Hefner Explains The Reason Behind Her Drastic Style Transformation

Crystal Hefner (née Harris), who is most famous for being a Playboy playmate and widow of Hugh Hefner, is opening up about what life is like for her now, new love, and the subject of modesty. According to Daily Mail, Crystal is embracing her new lifestyle by first "removing everything fake" from her body.

In Crystal's own words, according to her Instagram page, she's embracing "the real me" after years of "making others happy." She does note that her Instagram profile has shifted from being very NSFW to being very much safe for work, but admitted that she is much happier with her new lifestyle and is wholly embracing that "modesty." She added, "I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine.⁣"

That does often, however, come with a shift in followers as well. "In short, sex sells," the former model said in her latest Instagram post, sharing how she now knows those who are following her now are those who truly care about who she is as a person. "I feel that all the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way and for that I thank you," she wrote.