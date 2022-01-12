Crystal Hefner Explains The Reason Behind Her Drastic Style Transformation
Hugh Hefner was by all measures one of the most notorious playboys to ever make a name for himself. Creator and editor-in-chief of the massively successful Playboy magazine, Hugh was married three times over his life, with Crystal Hefner (née Harris) being wife number three and the wife who was by his side when he died. And Hugh, who made his fortune by famously photographing women like Marilyn Monroe nude, liked to keep his women close. Many of the so-called Playmates lived in his equally notorious Playboy Mansion, including the woman who became his third wife, Crystal.
According to In Touch Weekly, the model and former Playboy playmate was married to the business mogul from 2012 until his death in 2017. Crystal made her own fortune by showing as much skin as possible and was Playmate of the Month for December of 2009, but now the widow is finally opening up about drastic style transformation and how "modesty" is what "empowers her" now.
Crystal Hefner is done putting others' happiness before her own
Crystal Hefner (née Harris), who is most famous for being a Playboy playmate and widow of Hugh Hefner, is opening up about what life is like for her now, new love, and the subject of modesty. According to Daily Mail, Crystal is embracing her new lifestyle by first "removing everything fake" from her body.
In Crystal's own words, according to her Instagram page, she's embracing "the real me" after years of "making others happy." She does note that her Instagram profile has shifted from being very NSFW to being very much safe for work, but admitted that she is much happier with her new lifestyle and is wholly embracing that "modesty." She added, "I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine."
That does often, however, come with a shift in followers as well. "In short, sex sells," the former model said in her latest Instagram post, sharing how she now knows those who are following her now are those who truly care about who she is as a person. "I feel that all the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way and for that I thank you," she wrote.
Crystal Hefner is moving forward while still honoring her past
While Crystal Hefner (née Harris) is going strong after announcing a new relationship in 2020 with spacecraft engineer Nathan Levi, the former model and travel guru still honors her late husband, Hugh Hefner. Probably most famous for showing skin, Crystal is adamant in finally showing the "real her" and is looking forward to investing in herself and that includes being true to who she is now.
E! News reported that Crystal recently honored her late husband on the fourth anniversary of his death and also took a moment to defend him in light of negative press from some of his former exes. Crystal summed up her feelings on the subject by saying, "A lot of the women speaking out negatively wouldn't be where they were if it wasn't for Hef." But Crystal certainly isn't wasting time by living in the past and recently celebrated her boyfriend Levi's 32nd birthday, according to People. "Happy birthday to my favorite person. Glad we could get away together for your special day."
It's easy to think that the life of a former Playboy Bunny must be luxurious, but it seems Crystal is turning back the clock and showing how being true to yourself is how life should be for everyone. She penned in her latest Instagram post some advice to all her followers: "I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there's a certain power you get from that you can't find anywhere else."