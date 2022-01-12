Sidney Poitier's Daughter Recalls Her Dad's Best Qualities In Moving Tribute

The death of Hollywood giant Sidney Poitier on January 6 has left a somber atmosphere, as fans remember his greatest roles, conversations, and special moments that spanned over his 94 years of life. Days after his death, Poitier's family released a statement to Entertainment Tonight, expressing the "deep sense of loss and sadness" that has filled them throughout this time of mourning.

"To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and mortal fortitude," the family shared in the statement with Entertainment Tonight. "[He] was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first."

Poitier's critical acclaim and widespread recognition as an actor altered the landscape of Hollywood, reflecting the overall cultural change of America. He was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in "Lilies of the Field" in 1964 and, as many recognize, paved the way for future actors of color in the industry, per The New York Times.

On Tuesday, January 11, one of Poitier's children, Sydney Tamiia Poitier, shared an emotional message about her father on her Instagram page. The caption attached to a heartwarming photo of the two in a loving embrace invites followers to swipe through slides of her personal message, simply starting with, "What I want you to know about my beautiful Dad."