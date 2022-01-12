Sidney Poitier's Daughter Recalls Her Dad's Best Qualities In Moving Tribute
The death of Hollywood giant Sidney Poitier on January 6 has left a somber atmosphere, as fans remember his greatest roles, conversations, and special moments that spanned over his 94 years of life. Days after his death, Poitier's family released a statement to Entertainment Tonight, expressing the "deep sense of loss and sadness" that has filled them throughout this time of mourning.
"To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and mortal fortitude," the family shared in the statement with Entertainment Tonight. "[He] was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first."
Poitier's critical acclaim and widespread recognition as an actor altered the landscape of Hollywood, reflecting the overall cultural change of America. He was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in "Lilies of the Field" in 1964 and, as many recognize, paved the way for future actors of color in the industry, per The New York Times.
On Tuesday, January 11, one of Poitier's children, Sydney Tamiia Poitier, shared an emotional message about her father on her Instagram page. The caption attached to a heartwarming photo of the two in a loving embrace invites followers to swipe through slides of her personal message, simply starting with, "What I want you to know about my beautiful Dad."
Sydney Poitier opens up about her father's goodness
Sydney Poitier honors her late father in an Instagram post, acknowledging his legacy and importance of his trailblazing accomplishments. However, she makes a point to reveal a personal angle, letting people know "how GOOD he was." She explains that his goodness "permeated every cell of his being."
"The sort of goodness that prevented him from killing even the tiniest of bugs. NOT A ONE." She adds a humorous insight that because of this, she is skilled in transferring a spider with the paper-and-shot-glass method. Poitier saw this as his "awareness of our interconnectedness," explaining that "he knew on a cellular level that if he hurt anyone or anything, he hurt everyone and everything."
Poitier and her family mourn for their loss but also for the world, as with the death of Sir Sidney Poitier, it has "lost so much goodness." The actor speaks of her father's remaining charm and light as he grew weaker, being cared for, but, in her perspective, still caring for them. This vulnerable glimpse of the Poitier family's pain is heartbreakingly beautiful.
"I will miss you more than words can express, Dad," she wrote, ending her message with a lovely sentiment. "I will feel you in the warmth of the sun on my back, I will hear you in the wind in the trees, and I will look for you among the stars where you will surely be. I love you."