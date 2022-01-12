Kristen Stewart Says Meeting This '90s Icon Left Her Absolutely Shook
Kristen Stewart has been in the business for quite a long time. From her breakthrough role in 2002's "Panic Room" to finding mainstream success within the "Twilight" franchise, Stewart made a major name for herself. In recent years, she has stepped away from teenage-targeted roles, instead placing more of an emphasis towards accepting dramatic parts, such as playing Princess Diana in 2021's "Spencer" — for which she's garnering a lot of Oscar buzz.
Still, Stewart definitely has a soft spot for her iconic role as Bella Swan. "Anybody who wants to talk s*** about Twilight, I completely get it, but there's something there that I'm endlessly, and to this day, f***ing proud of. My memory of it felt — still feels — really good," Stewart told Interview Magazine for a November 2021 cover story.
Now, the popular actor is opening once again, this time about encountering other big names in the industry. In fact, Stewart was left in awe when meeting a fellow franchise star — someone who is currently making a "Scream" queen return to the big screen.
Kristen Stewart was starstruck by Neve Campbell
Kristen Stewart opened up recently about her encounter with "Scream" actor Neve Campbell, proving that even big-name actors get starstruck. Stewart spoke to W Magazine about her first time meeting Campbell, who, of course, was the star of the horror franchise Stewart loves. After spotting Campbell in a restaurant, Stewart's friend had to encourage the introduction to happen in the first place. "[Campbell] invited us to sit down and chat for a minute. I was like, 'Man, I need to go see [the new] "Scream."' I love that series so much," Stewart said.
"It's funny who actually star-strikes you. It's never who you expect," the "Happiest Season" actor added. "It's a physical thing — maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you're like, 'Yeah, cool. That's them. They're a person.' There are some people that just get in there physically. And then your body goes, 'Ahh!'" she continued. Given that Stewart was born in 1990, she likely grew up watching the various iterations of the horror series after the original "Scream" was released in 1996.
As for her relationship with her own fans, Stewart knows just how they feel. "It's absolutely reciprocated on my end," she told E! News in 2014 about her adoration for her supporters. "I feel that energy from them as well and I really appreciate it. I don't appreciate it as if I own it. I feel like we share it. They're rad."