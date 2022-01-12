Kristen Stewart Says Meeting This '90s Icon Left Her Absolutely Shook

Kristen Stewart opened up recently about her encounter with "Scream" actor Neve Campbell, proving that even big-name actors get starstruck. Stewart spoke to W Magazine about her first time meeting Campbell, who, of course, was the star of the horror franchise Stewart loves. After spotting Campbell in a restaurant, Stewart's friend had to encourage the introduction to happen in the first place. "[Campbell] invited us to sit down and chat for a minute. I was like, 'Man, I need to go see [the new] "Scream."' I love that series so much," Stewart said.

"It's funny who actually star-strikes you. It's never who you expect," the "Happiest Season" actor added. "It's a physical thing — maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you're like, 'Yeah, cool. That's them. They're a person.' There are some people that just get in there physically. And then your body goes, 'Ahh!'" she continued. Given that Stewart was born in 1990, she likely grew up watching the various iterations of the horror series after the original "Scream" was released in 1996.

As for her relationship with her own fans, Stewart knows just how they feel. "It's absolutely reciprocated on my end," she told E! News in 2014 about her adoration for her supporters. "I feel that energy from them as well and I really appreciate it. I don't appreciate it as if I own it. I feel like we share it. They're rad."