Everything We Know About The 2022 Super Bowl

Social gathering plans may still be a little different than celebrations in the past, but Super Bowl 56 is locked in and ready to deliver plenty of buzz, talent, entertainment, music, commentary, and of course the commercials that always get the Internet talking, for better or worse. Whether you tailgate at the actual event, throw an annual party stuffed with themed snacks, or veg out on the couch ready at any moment to scream or cheer, the Super Bowl will always be a winter highlight.

The playoff schedule has been set as the NFL has completed its regular season, the first year to feature a 17-game season, according to USA Today. Another first for the NFL comes with the addition of Monday night to the wild-card weekend, giving more to process quickly in a packed playoff for those clinging to upcoming predictions.

It always seems like game day sneaks up on us, but here is everything we know so far to help make planning your Super Bowl watching experience a little more effortless.