The Hilarious Way David Arquette And Courteney Cox Handled An Awkward Moment On Live TV

From the moment they met, Courteney Cox and David Arquette were a couple powered by the law of electrostatics — or opposites attract. Even though they have vastly different personalities, Cox and Arquette fell for each other on the set of the first installment of "Scream" back in 1996, and married shortly before the third in 1999, as Cox said on "Good Morning America." Arquette has long been known for his intensity and eccentricities, while Cox is much more down to earth and reserved. But that worked in their favor — at least initially. "[Arquette] brought a lot of excitement and a kind of mad whimsy to her life, and she brought a rootedness and a great amount of wisdom and love into his," "Scream" director Wes Craven told People in 1999 of the then-couple.

In the end, the differences prevailed and Arquette and Cox filed for divorce in 2012, two years after separating in 2010, as TMZ reported. At the time, Arquette spoke bluntly about his separation from Cox on "The Howard Stern Show," an interview that made headlines for Arquette's TMI remarks — from detailing their sex life to insinuating Cox had taken on the role of his mother.

Cox was much more graceful in her response to the interview during her appearance on GMA the following year, pointing out that Arquette was just being his genuine self. In a recent joint interview, the former couple and "Scream 5" co-stars prove the way they interact in public hasn't changed a bit.