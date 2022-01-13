Alia Shawkat Reveals What It's Really Like To Hang Out With Brad Pitt
Actor Alia Shawkat got her start in comedy roles, such as playing Maeby on "Arrested Development" in 2003, per IMDb. Years after the series finale in 2019, Shawkat has since continued her sights toward the lead role in HBO's "Search Party," which recently wrapped its fifth and final season. Despite acting predominantly in television shows, even Shawkat hasn't been able to escape tabloid dating rumors with a certain movie star.
The headlines began in late 2019 after Shawkat was spotted at a play with actor Brad Pitt. The rumors continued into 2020 as they attended more artsy outings together, including a Thundercat concert in Los Angeles, according to a timeline placed together by Harper's Bazaar.
Shawkat made clear the platonic status of her relationship with Pitt in an interview with New York Magazine in June 2020. "All my friends were like 'What's going on?' and sending me photos. I just felt overwhelmed. It's that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone's looking at me. I've gotten press, but not like that," she said. Now, the star is opening up more about those rumors and what it's really like to hang out with Brad Pitt.
Alia Shawkat said Brad Pitt was unaware of dating rumors
During a new interview with The New Yorker, tied to the Season 5 release of "Search Party," Shawkat, who plays series character Dory Sief, opened up about those Pitt rumors from 2020. Shawkat again reiterates that the two stars were (and are) still just good friends.
"[Pitt] had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn't read that s***. I was like, 'You know everyone thinks we're dating? And there's this whole thing, and I'm being followed.' And he was like, 'I'm sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.' He had no awareness of it at all," Shawkat said.
"At the time, it was not fun at all. I'm not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi. They don't know who the f*** I am. There's something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person — he's a great f****** guy. But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career," she explained.
However, Shawkat's family did find some humor in the situation at least, after she discovered a tabloid magazine that her grandmother had saved, complete with photos of Pitt. In the months since, Shawkat hasn't publicly posted on Instagram about Pitt but instead places an emphasis on her art.