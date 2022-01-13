Alia Shawkat Reveals What It's Really Like To Hang Out With Brad Pitt

During a new interview with The New Yorker, tied to the Season 5 release of "Search Party," Shawkat, who plays series character Dory Sief, opened up about those Pitt rumors from 2020. Shawkat again reiterates that the two stars were (and are) still just good friends.

"[Pitt] had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn't read that s***. I was like, 'You know everyone thinks we're dating? And there's this whole thing, and I'm being followed.' And he was like, 'I'm sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.' He had no awareness of it at all," Shawkat said.

"At the time, it was not fun at all. I'm not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi. They don't know who the f*** I am. There's something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person — he's a great f****** guy. But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career," she explained.

However, Shawkat's family did find some humor in the situation at least, after she discovered a tabloid magazine that her grandmother had saved, complete with photos of Pitt. In the months since, Shawkat hasn't publicly posted on Instagram about Pitt but instead places an emphasis on her art.