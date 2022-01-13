Lily James Reveals Her One Disappointment In The Filming Of Pamela And Tommy
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones are an ex-celebrity couple with a whirlwind of a romance and a marriage that definitely saw its fair share of drama — and, well, one videotape the world couldn't stop talking about for years. After a bad breakup, the exes do seem to be on friendlier terms these days, as they were spotted taking photos with one another at their son Brandon Thomas Lee's fashion show back in November 2021, per Fox News. Anderson also told People that Jones was perhaps the one that got away, saying, "There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him."
That said, there's a new Hulu limited series about their history together called "Pam & Tommy," and according to Anderson's on-screen portrayer, Lily James, she didn't get the opportunity to sit down and talk to the Canadian-born bombshell in a way that she had hoped. In fact, she even regrets this part of it.
Lily James would loved to have spoken to Pamela Anderson
Lily James says that she had reached out to Pamela Anderson in the hopes that she could get a little insight into her relationship with Tommy Lee Jones before she began filming the Hulu limited series "Pam & Tommy." In an interview with Porter, James said that there's a very good chance that the text she sent to Anderson was left on delivered. Explaining that "Pam & Tommy" is a project that she has cared a lot about, James said, "I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different." She continued, "My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically. ... I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming."
While Jones did tell ET that he did speak to actor Sebastian Stan, who is playing him in the series, and says that it's a "beautiful story," Anderson has made no comments about the matter. One source close to the "Baywatch" star told The Sun, "She's never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn't care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff." Yikes.