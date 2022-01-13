Lily James Reveals Her One Disappointment In The Filming Of Pamela And Tommy

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones are an ex-celebrity couple with a whirlwind of a romance and a marriage that definitely saw its fair share of drama — and, well, one videotape the world couldn't stop talking about for years. After a bad breakup, the exes do seem to be on friendlier terms these days, as they were spotted taking photos with one another at their son Brandon Thomas Lee's fashion show back in November 2021, per Fox News. Anderson also told People that Jones was perhaps the one that got away, saying, "There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him."

That said, there's a new Hulu limited series about their history together called "Pam & Tommy," and according to Anderson's on-screen portrayer, Lily James, she didn't get the opportunity to sit down and talk to the Canadian-born bombshell in a way that she had hoped. In fact, she even regrets this part of it.