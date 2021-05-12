What Pam Anderson Really Thinks Of Lily James' Portrayal Of Her

Ever since Hulu announced the release of "Pamela and Tommy," social media has been abuzz with anticipation about the show. At the height of their fame, the iconic couple set tabloids alight with their scandalous lifestyle, including the much-talked-about honeymoon sex tape. According to Deadline, Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen will be playing the roles of Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee, and Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape respectively. The eight-part series will focus on the two stars' whirlwind romance and quickie marriage.

At the time, Anderson was well-known for her role on "Baywatch" and had posed for Playboy, while Lee was Mötley Crüe's drummer. They tied the knot after knowing each other for only 96 hours, and against all odds, the marriage lasted three years. Two sons, Brandon and Dylan, were born from their union, and Anderson and Lee's on-and-off-again relationship continued for years.

Hulu released first-look pictures of James and Stan in their roles and fans were blown away by their likeness, according to Variety. Of course, it wasn't long before Anderson also gave her input. And there was no trace of the sugar-sweet C.J. Parker when she voiced her opinion about James' portrayal of her.