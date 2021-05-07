First Photos Of Lily James And Sebastian Stan As Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee Have People Talking
In news that rocked social media, the first photos from Hulu's limited series "Pam & Tommy" — starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the erstwhile infamous couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee — were released on May 7, 2021. The project was first announced by Deadline in December 2020, with Seth Rogen also tapped to play "the man who stole the tape" (as in the sex tape the pair made, which stunned the world with its illegal release in a pre-Kim Kardashian world).
The project's casting of James as the blonde bombshell and Stan as the Mötley Crüe drummer seemed a unique choice, but its hype was likely buried under the two stars' other projects at that time. James had just starred in a Netflix original drama, "Rebecca," alongside Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas, while Stan was about to begin a promotional tour for his March Disney+ MCU entry, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
Let's take a look at how the actors look while in character as the two icons — in full tattoo regalia and all!
Twitter's jaw dropped at how alike Lily James and Sebastian Stan look as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
In Hulu's first preview photos from the set of the limited series "Pam & Tommy," Sebastian Stan rocked Tommy Lee's signature tattoo arm-sleeve, curb-chain necklace, eyeliner, and, yes, nipple rings, while Lily James looked unrecognizable in Pamela Anderson's trademark blonde bangs and smokey eyeshadow, complete with the "Baywatch" star's signature pout. The response from Twitter was a mix of shock and applause, with multiple people calling for Emmys for the show's makeup artists.
"Oh my god, I am sold," one user wrote. "Lily James understood the assignment!!!" another cheered. "I literally had to do a double take! Lily James looks so different!," another person tweeted. The support for James' Anderson imitation appeared slightly more overwhelming than for Stan's Lee, however. "He looks like Prince here," one assessed of Stan.
Another tweeter observed how much the stars looked like a certain other celebrity couple, quipping, "I adore lily but this was pointed out- we have @machinegunkelly and #meganfox right here." It will likely be months before the show hits Hulu, but there's already plenty of buzz.