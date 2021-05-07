First Photos Of Lily James And Sebastian Stan As Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee Have People Talking

In news that rocked social media, the first photos from Hulu's limited series "Pam & Tommy" — starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the erstwhile infamous couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee — were released on May 7, 2021. The project was first announced by Deadline in December 2020, with Seth Rogen also tapped to play "the man who stole the tape" (as in the sex tape the pair made, which stunned the world with its illegal release in a pre-Kim Kardashian world).

The project's casting of James as the blonde bombshell and Stan as the Mötley Crüe drummer seemed a unique choice, but its hype was likely buried under the two stars' other projects at that time. James had just starred in a Netflix original drama, "Rebecca," alongside Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas, while Stan was about to begin a promotional tour for his March Disney+ MCU entry, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Let's take a look at how the actors look while in character as the two icons — in full tattoo regalia and all!