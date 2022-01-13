Kanye West Under Investigation For Alleged Incident With Fan

Kanye West cannot seem to stay out of the news lately. Even before he famously snatched the microphone from Taylor Swift's hands at the 2009 MTV Music Video Awards, he's been known for creating drama. His most controversial moments include when he went off script during a live TV fundraiser for Hurricane Katrina relief, those remarks about slavery he made on TMZ live, and least but not last, that 2016 "Famous" music video that featured a slew of naked wax mannequins of celebrities, including poor Taylor Swift.

Most recently, though, the rapper and fashion designer has been making headlines amid his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian in 2021. He recently purchased the house across the street from Kim in order to be closer to his family, per People, and now West is dating actor and model Julia Fox.

West is making headlines, yet again, but for a much more violent reason when he reportedly punched a fan on the morning of January 13. Here's what we know so far about the incident.