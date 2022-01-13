New Update In Rust Investigation Sparks More Questions About Alec Baldwin's Cooperation

Alec Baldwin is in the hot seat with the law. The embattled "Rust" actor, who has been under fire since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has been ardently defending himself since the crew member's tragic death. To recall, the incident occurred in October 2021 when Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set — inadvertently causing the death of Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

It still remains a mystery as to how a live bullet ended up in the prop gun, though fingers have been pointed at the film's on-set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, alongside Baldwin. Furthermore, in an interview with ABC News, Baldwin claims to have never pulled the trigger — stating that he "let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off." He added, "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never. Never. That was the training that I had."

Since the incident, Alec Baldwin has claimed that he's "fully cooperating" with police — though the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has taken issue with the actor's claims.