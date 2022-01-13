Janet Jackson Sets The Record Straight On Her Signature Feature

Janet Jackson is one of the most famous faces in the world. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that her image has been considered an important factor throughout her career, especially since she has reinvented herself numerous times.

During a 2006 interview with Extra, the "That's the Way Love Goes" hitmaker talked about the time she gained 30 pounds for a movie role she never ended up getting. "I couldn't believe how big I really was," she said, adding, "I would see myself in the mirror but I wouldn't look too too often. I didn't wanna get used to that image."

After losing the weight, tabloids suggested Jackson had surgery to attain her slimmed-down look. The music icon said it drove her "crazy" because she "worked really hard" to appear the size she was at the time. However, even though lots of celebrities deny having any surgical procedures, Jackson admitted that she has gone under the knife before. "It's no secret that when I was 16 I changed my nose," the Grammy Award winner revealed. "Would I do it again? I don't know. I've seen a lot of women that have been pulled and snatched and it's not too cute. I'm telling you this now, ask me in 20 more years," Jackson added with a laugh.

In a new interview, the singer set the record straight on a procedure a fan suggested she had done.