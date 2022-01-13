Kris Jenner's Controversy With Her Bodyguard Fully Explained
Kris Jenner is involved in an explosive lawsuit with her former bodyguard Marc McWilliams. In October 2020, McWilliams filed a suit that claimed he was harassed by Jenner while serving as her bodyguard in 2017. "(Jenner) embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with Plaintiff of an inappropriate and sexual nature," the court documents read, per USA Today. The suit alleged that the matriarch of the Kardashian clan repeatedly made "sexual advances" on McWilliams, and claimed that Jenner suggested they "engage in a romantic and sexual relationship."
Prior to entering the security business, McWilliams was a singer in the late '80s in a group alongside R. Kelly called MGM (Musically Gifted Men), per The Sun. They had a moderately successful single in 1990 titled "Why You Wanna Play With Me."
McWilliams worked as Jenner's security guard in 2017 until he was relieved of his duties and reassigned to protect Kourtney Kardashian in 2018 which he did until 2019, per USA Today. The bodyguard claimed he went to the human resources department of his security company and complained about Jenner's behavior at the time but no actions were taken. This was denied by Jenner's lawyer, Marty Singer. "The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim," Singer said in 2020 per TMZ. Jenner's lawyer alleged McWilliams was "repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job." Later, the bodyguard made detailed provocative claims about his alleged mistreatment.
This is how a judge ruled on Kris Jenner's bodyguard's lawsuit
In early 2022, a ruling was made on the case between Kris Jenner and Marc McWilliams, as the two were ordered to resolve the issue independently. The Daily Mail reported on January 12 that the judge gave both Jenner and McWilliams until January 6, 2023 to obtain an arbitrator who would settle the case after hearing from both parties. Although this was not a final resolution, it was progress in a case that had seemed to hit an impasse. McWilliams was ordered in August 2021 to sit for an official court deposition, per CBS Los Angeles. He had 15 days to complete the deposition or faced a fine of $2,400.
Earlier that year, in February 2021, the former Kardashian bodyguard revealed salacious details about a specific, alleged encounter with Jenner. According to court papers filed by McWilliams, one day in October 2017, the bodyguard claimed that Jenner made an aggressive sexual advancement. "Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive," the documents read, per the Daily Mail. "Jenner's right hand [came] into contact with McWilliams' inner groin and genital area."
After the initial lawsuit was filed in 2020, and Jenner's attorney claimed negligence on McWilliams' part, the bodyguard's lawyer came to his defense. "The defendants clearly are mobilizing their formidable PR machine to mount a smear campaign against an employee they mistreated," McWilliams' attorney, Sean Novak said, per USA Today. Jenner's lawyer told TMZ in 2020 that "when Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."