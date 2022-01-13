Kris Jenner's Controversy With Her Bodyguard Fully Explained

Kris Jenner is involved in an explosive lawsuit with her former bodyguard Marc McWilliams. In October 2020, McWilliams filed a suit that claimed he was harassed by Jenner while serving as her bodyguard in 2017. "(Jenner) embarked on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with Plaintiff of an inappropriate and sexual nature," the court documents read, per USA Today. The suit alleged that the matriarch of the Kardashian clan repeatedly made "sexual advances" on McWilliams, and claimed that Jenner suggested they "engage in a romantic and sexual relationship."

Prior to entering the security business, McWilliams was a singer in the late '80s in a group alongside R. Kelly called MGM (Musically Gifted Men), per The Sun. They had a moderately successful single in 1990 titled "Why You Wanna Play With Me."

McWilliams worked as Jenner's security guard in 2017 until he was relieved of his duties and reassigned to protect Kourtney Kardashian in 2018 which he did until 2019, per USA Today. The bodyguard claimed he went to the human resources department of his security company and complained about Jenner's behavior at the time but no actions were taken. This was denied by Jenner's lawyer, Marty Singer. "The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim," Singer said in 2020 per TMZ. Jenner's lawyer alleged McWilliams was "repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job." Later, the bodyguard made detailed provocative claims about his alleged mistreatment.