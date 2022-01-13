Joe Francis Made A Startling Claim About Paris Hilton
Joe Francis is opening up about his past relationship with Paris Hilton, and the claims he has made are startling.
The supposed Hollywood fling began back in the early 2000s. At the time, Hilton had just called off an engagement to model Jason Shaw. "Paris has always loved Jason and cared about him deeply," an insider explained to E! News in 2003. "But when they were together she was just a kid and not ready for such a commitment." Given Hilton wasn't ready to commit, it's not really a surprise the relationship between Francis and Hilton was short-lived (if it ever happened). But that hasn't stopped Francis from speaking out against his ex. Back in 2004, Francis told People the reality star was a "handful,” adding, "you can't date Paris seriously without drama." Despite Francis' comments, Hilton was quick to correct an official when interviewed about a robbery at Francis' home in 2004. The aires told LAPD at the time that the "Girls Gone Wild" producer was "not [her] ex-boyfriend," and they never in fact dated, per NBC News.
Almost 20 years later, Hilton tied the knot in November 2021 to business tycoon Carter Reum. Yet, the TV personality just can't catch a break from her supposed ex.
Joe Francis claims Paris Hilton got physical with him
In an appearance on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast, "Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis revealed details behind his past relationships, including the rumored fling he had with Paris Hilton back in 2003. In the January 12 interview, Francis alleged Hilton "started beating" him once he attempted to break up with the celeb.
"I swear to God, I had to call the security of [the hotel], and then she started beating me, because she was drunk," Francis said, per Page Six. "And then, I had Nicky [Hilton] staying in my room and Nicole Richie staying in my room, and I'm like, 'Look Nicky, I'm going to kick your sister out of the room right now." He added, "And if she hits me again, I'm calling the security, and I'm going to have my security, take her out.'" Francis continued on in the interview, claiming Hilton "hit [him] again," before security escorted the star out of his room. "When I broke up with Paris Hilton, she told me that I couldn't break up with her because she was Paris Hilton," he concluded
Sources told Page Six Francis' allegations are "not true," and what really happened was "actually quite the opposite." Hilton has yet to respond to the serious allegations as of this writing.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.