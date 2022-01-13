Joe Francis Made A Startling Claim About Paris Hilton

Joe Francis is opening up about his past relationship with Paris Hilton, and the claims he has made are startling.

The supposed Hollywood fling began back in the early 2000s. At the time, Hilton had just called off an engagement to model Jason Shaw. "Paris has always loved Jason and cared about him deeply," an insider explained to E! News in 2003. "But when they were together she was just a kid and not ready for such a commitment." Given Hilton wasn't ready to commit, it's not really a surprise the relationship between Francis and Hilton was short-lived (if it ever happened). But that hasn't stopped Francis from speaking out against his ex. Back in 2004, Francis told People the reality star was a "handful,” adding, "you can't date Paris seriously without drama." Despite Francis' comments, Hilton was quick to correct an official when interviewed about a robbery at Francis' home in 2004. The aires told LAPD at the time that the "Girls Gone Wild" producer was "not [her] ex-boyfriend," and they never in fact dated, per NBC News.

Almost 20 years later, Hilton tied the knot in November 2021 to business tycoon Carter Reum. Yet, the TV personality just can't catch a break from her supposed ex.