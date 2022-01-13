Guy Fieri's Adult Son Has Fans Talking For A Spicy Reason

Guy Fieri's eldest son has been branching out on his own path, releasing a short documentary called "What Plants Can Do" at the end of 2021. Hunter Fieri teamed up with plant-based brand ZENB on the project and visited a North Dakota farm to show an in-depth look at how they make their yellow pea pasta. Channeling his own inner host, Hunter learns more about the farming process and cooks a meal featuring the brand's products while chatting with dieticians in the 12-minute mini-doc, per ZENB. "It's my first time really going out there by myself and believing in something and getting after it," he told People.

Being the son of a Food Network icon, Hunter admitted to being "very nervous" for the documentary. "I didn't know what to look for. I didn't know what to do in the sense of how do I watch over myself while also playing the role of the star of the documentary?" Luckily, he has had plenty of examples in this line of work to glean from.

He continued, " ... I just took what I learned from my dad and from his manager and from all the friends and mentors that've helped me along the way. And I just remembered what I was taught and I put everything I had forward." The new attitude and confidence are definitely causing folks to notice, especially as his presence on social media evolves.