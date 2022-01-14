The Internet Is Totally Split About Olivia Culpo's Flight-Boarding Controversy

Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey have been dating since 2019, according to the New York Post. The two spend quite a bit of time apart due to their respective jobs; Culpo is a model who is often traveling to different parts of the world for photoshoots, while McCaffrey plays in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers.

Culpo and McCaffrey try to spend as much of their free time together as possible, and will sometimes take vacations together — when their schedules allow. With the Panthers being eliminated from playoff contention for the 2021-2022 season, according to The New York Times, McCaffrey has started the offseason a bit early — and he did not waste anytime taking advantage of the early break. He and Culpo decided to take a trip to Cabo, alongside their "third wheel," Culpo's sister, Aurora Culpo. Of course, it wouldn't be a true family affair without the third Culpo sister, Sophia, who linked up with the group, bringing her boyfriend Braxton Berrios along, too.

Excited for the trip, Olivia headed to the airport with her sister and her boyfriend. However, before Olivia, Aurora, and Christian were permitted to board their plane headed to Mexico, something curious happened — and Aurora documented the whole thing on her Instagram Stories, according to TMZ.