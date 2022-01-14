The Tragic Death Of YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams

YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams died tragically on January 12 at 15. The YouTube star shared her life with millions of fans as she battled the rare genetic disease Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, also known as the "Benjamin Button" disease, named after the Brad Pitt movie. Adalia Rose's family announced her death via an Instagram post, writing, "January 12, 2022, at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it."

The heartbreaking Instagram post continued, "She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn't our reality, but unfortunately, it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private." According to the New York Post, the Texas teenager exceeded the average life expectancy for Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she turned 13. Adalia Rose had 12 million Facebook followers and a YouTube audience of 2.9 million subscribers who followed her health updates, make-up tips, and dancing. Many fans were inspired by Adalia Rose's story and her courage.