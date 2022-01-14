The Tragic Death Of YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams
YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams died tragically on January 12 at 15. The YouTube star shared her life with millions of fans as she battled the rare genetic disease Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, also known as the "Benjamin Button" disease, named after the Brad Pitt movie. Adalia Rose's family announced her death via an Instagram post, writing, "January 12, 2022, at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it."
The heartbreaking Instagram post continued, "She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves. I really wish this wasn't our reality, but unfortunately, it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private." According to the New York Post, the Texas teenager exceeded the average life expectancy for Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she turned 13. Adalia Rose had 12 million Facebook followers and a YouTube audience of 2.9 million subscribers who followed her health updates, make-up tips, and dancing. Many fans were inspired by Adalia Rose's story and her courage.
Fans of Adalia Rose Williams paid their respects
There is an outpouring of grief for YouTube star Adalia Rose Williams after her tragic death on January 12. According to the New York Post, Adalia Rose was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome when she was three months old. People reported that designer Michael Costello was one of the many friends and fans who expressed grief about the death of Adalia Rose. Costello designed two dresses for the YouTube teenager on her 13th birthday in 2019 and posted a tribute to Adalia Rose on Instagram, showing one of the dresses he created. Costello wrote, "My heart is broken ... I am at a loss for words and cannot stop crying. Adalia has been so special to every single person that she met. She was an angel." He continued, "...she had the most positive attitude and such big dreams of helping everyone around her. I love you so much Adalia."
Many social media influencers who knew Adalia Rose paid tribute to their friend. The comments on the Instagram post announcing Adalia Rose's death showed the depth of love for the spunky teen. Instagram star Desi Perkins wrote, "My heart breaks to hear this. I was lucky to have met her and to see how amazing she was ... Rest in paradise angel." Lilly Ghalichi of "Shahs of Sunset" wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss, she was the most beautiful soul, and the world was lucky to know her."