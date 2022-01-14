Cardi B's Devastating Court Testimony In Defamation Case Reveals The Extent Of Her Pain

Since bursting onto the hip-hop scene in the 2010s, Cardi B has attracted plenty of attention, both because of her chart-topping music and because of her many controversies and legal issues. Cardi is no stranger to appearing in court, but her latest appearance was her own doing. In March 2019, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, sued YouTuber Latasha "Tasha K" Kebe for carrying out a "malicious campaign" against her, as Insider noted. In the suit, Cardi accused Kebe of uploading 38 videos between April 2018 and March 2019 with the intent of spreading "degrading and harassing" claims about the rapper, according to Rolling Stone.

According to Cardi, Kebe accused her of being a sex worker, contracting STDs, engaging "in a debasing act with a beer bottle," cheating on her husband Offset, and putting her unborn child at risk of disabilities for using drugs while pregnant, according to Insider. Kebe denied the accusations and filed a $3 million countersuit against Cardi alleging harassment, the report detailed. A judge dismissed Kebe's case in July 2021, concluding she "failed to produce any evidence that [Cardi] herself threatened [Latasha] or made her believe that she was going to harm her," as TMZ reported.

Cardi's case against Kebe, on the other hand, moved forward. The trial started in federal court on January 10 and is expected to last at least two weeks, according to Billboard. Cardi took the witness stand on January 13, giving testimony that illustrates the extent of her suffering throughout the ordeal.