Jenna Dewan Shares How Janet Jackson Made Her Dreams Come True

While most might know Jenna Dewan for starring in the "Step Up" movies and as the host of the competition show "World of Dance," she in fact got her first big break when serving as one of Janet Jackson's dancers.

Jackson achieved 2 chart-topping singles in the 2000s on the US Hot 100, "Doesn't Really Matter" and "All For You," and Dewan appeared in both music videos. In a 2008 interview with Billboard, Dewan discussed how each experience was different when shooting. For "Doesn't Really Matter," she stated it was her "very first big music video." "It had this Japanese anime vibe, and we had this moving stage, and the moves were choreographed to that," Dewan told the publication. "We were harnessed, so we'd be dancing on an actual moving stage with these bungee cords holding us. This was before all those crazy effects were happening. At the time it was this really wild idea." "All For You," on the other hand, "was much more relaxed," according to Dewan. "We're in those Levis, dancing barefoot, the dance was much more free, and the breakdown of that is still one of the hardest breakdowns I've ever done. We must have filmed it 400 times. My arms were so tired, but I couldn't stop."

All these years later, Dewan continues to speak highly of Jackson after the singer allowed her to live her passion. On Instagram, she explained why working with Jackson will forever remain special.