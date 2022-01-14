Bradley Cooper Opens Up About His Hysterical Parenting Fail

Bradley Cooper, an actor known for his various roles from "A Star is Born" to the recent "Licorice Pizza," welcomed his first daughter, Lea, in 2017. Cooper was dating model Irina Shayk at the time and has been co-parenting over the years since they separated.

"He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny. Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once," Shayk revealed about Cooper during a 2021 interview with Highsnobiety. "Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything. It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll."

Now, Cooper has also shared his side of parenting, revealing in a new interview how his daughter Lea really felt after receiving a Christmas present — even with him and Shayk trying to instill manners into her childhood.