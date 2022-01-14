Rumors Are Swirling About Huge Collab Between Julia Fox And Madonna

Julia Fox's new relationship with Ye West has gotten plenty of attention. As West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, moves on with comedian Pete Davidson, many believe West is pulling out all the stops as his romance with Fox heats up.

Fox told Interview Magazine the 2 had an "instant connection" after meeting in Miami, which led them to later have a New York City date night at famed restaurant, Carbone, where the rapper set up a lavish experience. "Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined!" Fox told the publication. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening." West grabbed headlines for another stunt he pulled on a date night with Fox by turning a restaurant bathroom into a barbershop. An Instagram video posted by football player Antonio Brown showed the Yeezy creator getting a haircut in the unlikely location.

Rumors that their fling is a PR stunt swirled again when West and Fox dined with a random batch of stars, including Brown, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Evan Ross. While the crew raised some eyebrows, Madonna just gave insight into her meeting with Fox and teased something major.