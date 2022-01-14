Rumors Are Swirling About Huge Collab Between Julia Fox And Madonna
Julia Fox's new relationship with Ye West has gotten plenty of attention. As West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, moves on with comedian Pete Davidson, many believe West is pulling out all the stops as his romance with Fox heats up.
Fox told Interview Magazine the 2 had an "instant connection" after meeting in Miami, which led them to later have a New York City date night at famed restaurant, Carbone, where the rapper set up a lavish experience. "Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined!" Fox told the publication. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening." West grabbed headlines for another stunt he pulled on a date night with Fox by turning a restaurant bathroom into a barbershop. An Instagram video posted by football player Antonio Brown showed the Yeezy creator getting a haircut in the unlikely location.
Rumors that their fling is a PR stunt swirled again when West and Fox dined with a random batch of stars, including Brown, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Evan Ross. While the crew raised some eyebrows, Madonna just gave insight into her meeting with Fox and teased something major.
Madonna and Julia Fox may be working together
Madonna revealed she talked business with actor Julia Fox on Instagram. "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up," Madonna captioned a photo set, where she appeared to get close with Fox and West. According to The Daily Mail, the music icon is set to write and direct a biopic about herself with "Juno" screenwriter Diablo Cody. The "Material Girl" singer revealed on Instagram in October that the "script is almost finished" for the project. Though Madonna's looks have changed over her decades in the industry, Fox's looks certainly embody Madonna's appearance in her youth.
While nothing is set in stone about Fox's collab with Madonna, it seems that a few weeks of hanging with West has opened up doors for the "Uncut Gems" actress. After all, West gave his ex-wife Kim Kardashian the makeover that arguably kickstarted her career as a fashion mogul (via E!). However, West and Fox may be forging a real connection aside from their media spectacle. "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely," a source told Page Six about their romance. "They're kind of kindred spirits, and it's cool to watch."