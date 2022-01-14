Meghan McCain Opens Up About Her Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Considering how loyal to her family's privacy Meghan McCain claims to be, the conservative spokesperson feels free to open up about issues she thinks are important. One such position is her previous experience with pregnancy loss.

McCain had penned an opinion piece for The New York Times back in July 2019 discussing her miscarriage from a few weeks prior despite that it was "not supposed to be public knowledge." But she felt it was important to talk about it — in part to quell rumors about why she had to miss work — to lend support to the many women who also experience it. Per Healthline, pregnancy loss is incredibly common, especially within the first 12 weeks, yet there is an unhealthy stigma around it (via Vogue). In an Instagram post that McCain shared the day after her op-ed was published she said, "My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss and addressing these taboo subjects head-on, it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone."

Fortunately, all worked out well for the former "The View" co-host and daughter of late Senator John McCain, as she and her even more conservative husband Ben Domenach have since given birth to a daughter, Liberty, born in September 2020, per ABC News. However, Meghan is still talking about her miscarriage, now on the new People podcast, "Me Becoming Mom," which interviews famous moms about their personal journeys to motherhood.