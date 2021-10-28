Meghan McCain Makes Her Position On Family Loyalty Crystal Clear

While Meghan McCain's new Audible memoir "Bad Republican" certainly offers great insight into being, well, Meghan McCain, there are still some things about her private life that she would rather keep to herself — namely, anything personal to do with her family. The former "View" host said as much on Twitter on October 27. "In life and in death I have pure, unadulterated loyalty to my father and my family. That's it. That's all you need to know," she wrote that evening. "It is sad and unfortunate when private things are dragged out in public."

As a stand-alone message, McCain's tweet might seem vague — but it appears to be in response to comments made by GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, who refuted the TV personality's claim that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner "crashed" the 2018 funeral of her father, Sen. John McCain. "I saw Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sitting towards the back," Meghan McCain recalled in "Bad Republican," per The Washington Post. "As far as I knew, they had not been invited but they showed up anyway. Funeral crashers."

McCain's allegation about Trump and Kushner has been a heavily-discussed talking point throughout the press junket for "Bad Republican." But in Graham's recollection, he told "The Early" (via The Washington Post), the Trump-Kushner presence had actually been approved by Graham and McCain's mother. The senator also implied his input with the guest list was qualified by his status as a close family friend. But is that actually the case?