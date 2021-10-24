How Meghan McCain Is Completely Trolling Donald Trump
Even though Donald Trump has been out of office for the better part of a year, it seems the one-time president will never tire of playacting as if he still calls the White House home. Aside from his continued claim that he, not current President Joe Biden, won the November 2020 election — an allegation that has been proven undeniably, unequivocally false — Trump has taken to organizing a slew of campaign-like rallies, despite his continued delay in announcing an official bid for 2024. As one would suspect of Trump's continued efforts to relive his presidential heyday — a phrase certainly up for interpretation — the former commander-in-chief has continued to rely on old material to drum up applause from his supporters. And as Trump himself displayed on October 22 by way of an official statement, part of that tried-and-true routine involves poking old wounds by insulting his detractors. This time, it was none other than Meghan McCain.
According to The Hill, Trump's statement was in response to McCain's press junket for her Audible memoir, "Bad Republican," in which McCain highlighted Trump's less-than-decorous behavior towards her late father, Sen. John McCain, whom Trump was known to mock for his status as a veteran and prisoner of war. But this time, Meghan decided to fight fire with something other than fire — this time, it was malicious compliance.
Meghan McCain 'thanked' Donald Trump for extra publicity for her memoir
As The Hill reported on October 23, Donald Trump's statement about Meghan McCain was a composite of potshots directed at the former host of "The View," presumably in response to remarks McCain made while publicizing her new Audible book, "Bad Republican."
After ridiculing McCain for leaving "The View" over her allegations of being bullied by her fellow co-hosts, Trump then dug into making her father, the late Sen. John McCain, the subject of his scorn, all the while taking credit for organizing the career politician's funeral — one which he was not invited to and did not attend. "At the request of many of her representatives, I made it possible for her father to have the world's longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan," Trump said, before utilizing the acronym "RINO" to describe him, which is shorthand for "Republicans in Name Only." Per Trump, the senator was "in his own very special way, he was a RINO's RINO."
But, as the Daily Mail noted in their coverage of Meghan's response, the former "The View" co-host took Trump's aspersions more than in stride, addressing them in interviews and on social media. In a retweet of Trump's October 22 statement, Meghan provided one single, succinct line of commentary to sum up her salt-laced, smirk-and-shrug approach to it all: "Thanks for the publicity boomer."