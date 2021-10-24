How Meghan McCain Is Completely Trolling Donald Trump

Even though Donald Trump has been out of office for the better part of a year, it seems the one-time president will never tire of playacting as if he still calls the White House home. Aside from his continued claim that he, not current President Joe Biden, won the November 2020 election — an allegation that has been proven undeniably, unequivocally false — Trump has taken to organizing a slew of campaign-like rallies, despite his continued delay in announcing an official bid for 2024. As one would suspect of Trump's continued efforts to relive his presidential heyday — a phrase certainly up for interpretation — the former commander-in-chief has continued to rely on old material to drum up applause from his supporters. And as Trump himself displayed on October 22 by way of an official statement, part of that tried-and-true routine involves poking old wounds by insulting his detractors. This time, it was none other than Meghan McCain.

According to The Hill, Trump's statement was in response to McCain's press junket for her Audible memoir, "Bad Republican," in which McCain highlighted Trump's less-than-decorous behavior towards her late father, Sen. John McCain, whom Trump was known to mock for his status as a veteran and prisoner of war. But this time, Meghan decided to fight fire with something other than fire — this time, it was malicious compliance.